Gold holds above $1,800 as early taper worries ease

Gold holds above $1,800 as early taper worries ease

US gold futures were down 0.1 per cent  at $1,804.10

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Aug 24 2021, 15:37 ist
  • updated: Aug 24 2021, 16:22 ist
Representative image. Credit: AFP File Photo

Gold prices hovered above the key psychological level of $1,800 on Tuesday, as the looming threat from the Delta coronavirus variant fanned expectations that the US Federal Reserve might delay dialling back its pandemic-era stimulus.

Spot gold eased 0.2 per cent to $1,801.65 per ounce by 0321 GMT, having jumped about 1.4 per cent  in the previous session.

US gold futures were down 0.1 per cent  at $1,804.10.

The dollar index was steady after falling about 0.6 per cent  on Monday.

The fact that gold again breached $1,800 level says that the market is still quite concerned about the Delta variant, OCBC Bank economist Howie Lee said.

Read | India considers allowing Foreign Direct Investment in LIC

IHS Markit data showed US business activity growth slowed for a third straight month in August, with the fast spreading Delta variant weakening the momentum of the rebound.

Investors are now focused on Fed Chair Jerome Powell's speech at the annual Jackson Hole, Wyoming, symposium as they await guidance on the central bank's taper plans.

Jackson Hole is likely to be a non-event, anything else would be a bonus, Lee said, adding "if the bonus is on the dovish side then we will see gold prices pick up probably back to the $1,850 level."

Easing worries of an imminent tapering helped buoy the Asian shares on Tuesday.

"The $1,850 level is everything for gold and if after the Jackson Hole Symposium, prices can't make a fresh August high, bullion investors might be quick to the sidelines," Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA said in a note.

Meanwhile, holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, fell 0.5 per cent  to 1,006.66 tonnes on Monday, their lowest since April 2020.

Silver fell 0.4 per cent  to $23.56 per ounce, while platinum edged 0.2 per cent  lower to $1,011.66.

Palladium was up 0.2 per cent  at $2,403.76. Prices climbed 5.5 per cent  in the previous session, the biggest one-day gain since May 2020.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Gold
Gold prices
Business News
market
Stock

What's Brewing

'Taliban's treatment of women will mark red line'

'Taliban's treatment of women will mark red line'

Taliban takeover prompts fears of a resurgent Al-Qaeda

Taliban takeover prompts fears of a resurgent Al-Qaeda

Afghanistan media enters the unknown under Taliban rule

Afghanistan media enters the unknown under Taliban rule

On 9/11, the deadliest attacks in history

On 9/11, the deadliest attacks in history

Buildings built with thermocol could be quake-resistant

Buildings built with thermocol could be quake-resistant

RT-PCR can predict Covid severity: IISc study

RT-PCR can predict Covid severity: IISc study

DH Toon | 'A third Covid wave is coming'

DH Toon | 'A third Covid wave is coming'

Climate change made Europe floods more intense: study

Climate change made Europe floods more intense: study

America's tallest man dies at age 38

America's tallest man dies at age 38

IIT-M develops India's first motorised wheelchair

IIT-M develops India's first motorised wheelchair

 