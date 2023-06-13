Gold holds tight range as traders brace for US inflation data

Gold edged higher as the dollar softened on Tuesday but lacked the momentum to break out of a recent tight range as traders positioned for US inflation data and the Federal Reserve's policy decision.

Spot gold rose 0.3 per cent to $1,962.59 per ounce by 0814 GMT. US gold futures gained 0.3 per cent to $1,975.80.

"Bigger moves are unlikely to take place before the release of the US CPI data later today," UBS analyst Giovanni Staunovo said, adding that the slightly weaker dollar was offering gold some support.

The dollar eased 0.3 per cent to near its lowest in three weeks, making greenback-priced bullion more appealing to overseas buyers.

US May CPI is expected to rise 0.2 per cent on a monthly basis, after a 0.4 per cent rise the prior month, according to economists polled by Reuters.

Yet expectations of US economic growth weakening could support gold prices, Staunovo added.

While gold is seen as a hedge against inflation, higher rates to tame price pressures generally weigh on the non-yielding asset's appeal.

Traders and most big Wall Street banks see a 76 per cent chance of the Fed standing pat on rates on June 14, according to the CME FedWatch tool.

However, traders see a 56 per cent chance of a 25 bps rate hike in July.

Base metals prices, meanwhile, rose on hopes of improved demand after top consumer China cut borrowing costs to boost economic growth.

In Britain, employment and wage growth soared in the three months to April while unemployment fell, adding to pressure on the Bank of England to raise rates later this month.

Gold priced in the euro and sterling fell around 0.2 per cent.

Silver rose 0.6 per cent to $24.19 per ounce, platinum gained 0.4 per cent to $993.61 while palladium was up 0.7 per cent at $1,358.72.

ANZ expects platinum prices to move towards $1,150/oz and palladium to hover near $1,420/oz by the end of the year.