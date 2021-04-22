Gold hovers near eight-week high on easing US dollar, yields

Gold nears 8-week high on easing US dollar, yields

  • Apr 22 2021, 09:30 ist
  • updated: Apr 22 2021, 11:02 ist
Spot gold was up 0.1% at $1,794.67 per ounce by 06:45 IST. Credit: AFP Photo

Gold prices rose on Thursday to hover near an eight-week high touched in the last session, as a sagging dollar and weaker US Treasury yields boosted the metal's appeal, while palladium held close to an all-time high hit in the previous session. 

Spot gold was up 0.1 per cent at $1,794.67 per ounce by 06:45 IST, after hitting its highest since February 25 at $1,797.41 on Wednesday.

US gold futures rose 0.1 per cent to $1,795.40 per ounce.

Palladium gained 0.1 per cent to $2,877.26 an ounce, having surged to an all-time high of $2,891.20 per ounce on Wednesday, boosted by supply concerns for the auto-catalyst metal.

Benchmark US 10-year Treasury yield was pinned below 1.6 per cent, reducing the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.

The dollar index fell 0.1 per cent against its rivals, making gold less expensive for other currency holders.

A bipartisan US congressional push to counteract China picked up steam on Wednesday as a Senate committee overwhelmingly backed a bill pressing Beijing on human rights and economic competition and other lawmakers introduced a measure seeking billions for technology research.

The US economy will grow at its fastest annual pace in decades this year and outperform most of its major peers, but another Covid-19 surge was the biggest risk over the next three months, a Reuters poll showed.

Market participants await a European Central Bank meeting due later today and a US Federal Reserve policy meeting next week.

More than 143.22 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 3,187,963​ have died, according to a Reuters tally.

Among other precious metals, silver eased 0.1 per cent to $26.55 per ounce and platinum slipped 0.2 per cent to $1,211.96. 

