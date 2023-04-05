Gold jumps Rs 1,025 to touch life-time high level

Gold jumps Rs 1,025 to touch life-time high level; silver zooms Rs 1,810

In the overseas market, both gold and silver were quoting higher at $2,027 per ounce and $24.04 per ounce, respectively

PTI
New Delhi
  • Apr 05 2023, 16:44 ist
  • updated: Apr 05 2023, 16:44 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Gold price rallied Rs 1,025 to touch a life-time high of Rs 61,080 per 10 grams in the national capital on Wednesday amid strong global trends, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal had settled at Rs 60,055 per 10 grams.

Silver also zoomed Rs 1,810 to Rs 73,950 per kilogramme.

"Spot gold prices in the Delhi markets traded at Rs 61,080 per 10 grams, up Rs 1,025 per 10 grams.

"In domestic market gold prices crossed the Rs 61,000 level per 10 grams to a fresh life-time high," Saumil Gandhi, Senior Analyst - Commodities at HDFC Securities, said.

In the overseas market, both gold and silver were quoting higher at $2,027 per ounce and $24.04 per ounce, respectively.

Comex gold prices rallied in Asian trading hours on Wednesday and have surged more than 1.80 per cent since March 2022 amid data showing lower than estimated US jobs openings.

Additionally, US Dollar index and bond yields declined post US macro data which boosted bullish sentiment in bullion, Gandhi said.

