Gold jumps Rs 1,182, silver zooms Rs 1,587

Gold prices jumped Rs 1,182 to Rs 54,856 per 10 gram on Tuesday in the national capital following rally in international prices of the yellow metal, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, gold had closed at Rs 53,674 per 10 gram.

Silver was also in heavy demand as it zoomed Rs 1,587 to Rs 72,547 per kg, from Rs 70,960 per kg in the previous trade.

In the international market, gold was quoting higher at $2,005 per ounce and silver also depicted strength as it traded higher at $28.15 per ounce.

"Gold prices continued upside with spot international prices trading above $2,000 on Tuesday," HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said.