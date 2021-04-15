Gold jumps Rs 159; silver gains Rs 206

Gold jumps Rs 159; silver gains Rs 206

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Apr 15 2021, 16:20 ist
  • updated: Apr 15 2021, 16:20 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStockPhoto

Gold jumped Rs 159 to Rs 46,301 per 10 gram in the national capital on Thursday reflecting recovery in international precious metal prices, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at Rs 46,142 per 10 gram.

Silver also gained Rs 206 to Rs 67,168 per kilogram from Rs 66,962 per kilogram in the previous trade.

In the international market, gold was trading with gains at USD 1,745 per ounce and silver was flat at USD 25.52 per ounce.

"Gold prices traded higher on dollar decline," according to HDFC Securities, Senior Analyst (Commodities), Tapan Patel.

