Gold jumps Rs 310, silver rises Rs 580

Gold jumps Rs 310, silver rises Rs 580

Silver also jumped Rs 580 to Rs 67,429 per kg from Rs 66,849 per kg in the previous trade

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • May 03 2021, 16:18 ist
  • updated: May 03 2021, 23:57 ist
In the previous trade, gold had closed at Rs 46,270 per 10 gram. Credit: Reuters Photo

Gold jumps Rs 310 to Rs 46,580 per 10 gram in the national capital on Monday reflecting recovery in global precious metal prices and rupee depreciation, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at Rs 46,270 per 10 gram.

Silver also jumped Rs 580 to Rs 67,429 per kg from Rs 66,849 per kg in the previous trade.

Read out: Rupee falls 24 paise to 74.33 against US dollar in early trade

The Indian rupee slumped 24 paise to 74.33 against the dollar in the opening trade on Monday.

In the international market, gold was trading with gains at USD 1,777 per ounce and silver gained marginally to USD 26.06 per ounce.

HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said, "Gold prices traded higher with spot prices at COMEX (New York-based commodities exchange) trading at USD 1,777 per ounce on Monday."

He added that gold prices pared some of previous losses as weaker dollar supported prices to trade firm.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Gold
silver
Markets
Rupee
Precious metals
Commodities

What's Brewing

How long is the solar system's longest day? Venus knows

How long is the solar system's longest day? Venus knows

Fossil of earth's oldest-known mammal found in MP

Fossil of earth's oldest-known mammal found in MP

Panneerselvam, the 'Man Friday' who scored another win

Panneerselvam, the 'Man Friday' who scored another win

Star-Studded concert to aid global Covid vaccine drive

Star-Studded concert to aid global Covid vaccine drive

 