Gold jumps Rs 496; silver zooms by Rs 2,249

Gold jumps Rs 496; silver zooms by Rs 2,249

The precious metal had closed at Rs 49,801 per 10 gram in the previous trade

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Dec 21 2020, 16:44 ist
  • updated: Dec 21 2020, 16:47 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock.

Gold prices in the national capital jumped Rs 496 to Rs 50,297 per 10 gram on Monday in line with rally in international precious metal prices and rupee depreciation, according to HDFC Securities.

The precious metal had closed at Rs 49,801 per 10 gram in the previous trade.

Silver also gained Rs 2,249 to Rs 69,477 per kg, from Rs 67,228 per kg in the previous trade.

The rupee declined 17 paise to 73.73 against a US dollar in the opening trade on Monday.

In the international market, gold was quoting with gains at USD 1,898 per ounce and silver was also trading in the green at USD 26.63 per ounce.

HDFC Securities, Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said gold prices traded higher on worries over rising coronavirus cases, which weigh down vaccine rollout sentiments.

The UK has imposed strict lockdown measures, while restrictions in Europe and other parts of the world may flag economic recovery concerns, he added.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Gold
silver
Stock Markets
Metal

What's Brewing

Visits with Santa to be virtual this year due to Covid

Visits with Santa to be virtual this year due to Covid

Will cricket's bio-bubble burst in 2021?

Will cricket's bio-bubble burst in 2021?

Manchester United sends a message, but what kind?

Manchester United sends a message, but what kind?

Aviation sector: Resilience amid uncertainty

Aviation sector: Resilience amid uncertainty

DH Toon | WB polls: 'Bowler luring away our batsmen'

DH Toon | WB polls: 'Bowler luring away our batsmen'

Soliga tribals have sweet deal for clients: Pure honey

Soliga tribals have sweet deal for clients: Pure honey

 