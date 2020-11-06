Gold jumps Rs 791 to Rs 51,717; silver zooms Rs 2,147

Gold jumps Rs 791 to Rs 51,717; silver zooms Rs 2,147

In tandem with a rise in gold, silver also jumped to Rs 64,578

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Nov 06 2020, 16:43 ist
  • updated: Nov 06 2020, 16:43 ist
Representative Image. Credit: AFP Photo

Gold prices jumped Rs 791 to Rs 51,717 per 10 grams on Friday, rallying for the third consecutive day, supported by rally in global precious metal prices, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, it had closed at Rs 50,926 per 10 grams.

In tandem with a rise in gold, silver also zoomed Rs 2,147 to Rs 64,578 per kg from Rs 62,431 per kilogram in the previous day.

In the international market, gold was quoting in the green at $1,950 per ounce and silver was flat at $25.44 per ounce.

HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said gold prices traded higher on expectations of more stimulus packages.

Gold
silver

