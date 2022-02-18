Gold jumps, stocks slide on Ukraine tensions mount

Gold prices jumped to an eight-month high and safe-haven debt rose on Thursday after US President Joe Biden said there was every indication Russia planned to attack Ukraine, while Moscow accused Washington of ignoring its security demands.

A gauge of global equities fell more than 1 per cent despite strong corporate earnings in Europe as the Ukraine standoff deepened. Russian-backed separatists and Ukrainian forces accused each other of firing shells across a cease-fire line and Britain, as well as the United States, said Russia sought to fabricate a pretext to invade.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told the United Nations Security Council that Russia was preparing to attack its neighbor in the "coming days." Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Vershinin called the comments regrettable and dangerous.

US and German government bond yields fell and oil slid as talks to resurrect a nuclear deal with Iran entered their final stages, which could boost crude supplies. Losses were capped by the tension between the West and Russia, a top energy exporter.

A sell-off on Wall Street increased late in the session as the weekend approached with the Ukraine crisis unsettled, said Michael James, managing director of equity trading at Wedbush Securities in Los Angeles.

"The continued weakness, especially in the growth names, is indicative of elevated nervousness and sellers continuing to swamp buyers in just about every stock," James said.

Marc Chandler, chief market strategist at Bannockburn Global Forex, said due to a US holiday on Monday the weekend was long and added to the heightened uncertainty in the market.

"You as a market participant are not incentivized to be fighting the risk-off mood ahead of the weekend when anything can happen," Chandler said.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index fell 0.69 per cent while MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe closed down 1.49 per cent.

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.78 per cent, the S&P 500 lost 2.12 per cent and the growth-oriented Nasdaq Composite dropped 2.88 per cent. The drop in the S&P500 and Nasdaq were their biggest single-day declines in two weeks.

Overnight in Asia, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares rose 0.15 per cent rise as signs of a less aggressive Federal Reserve buoyed sentiment.

Worries that the Fed would embark on a super-hawkish interest rate-tightening campaign eased after minutes released on Thursday of its last policy meeting signaled a measured, even dovish stance by policymakers.

Investors bought government debt. Yields on the US 10-year Treasury note dropped 7.5 basis points to 1.970 per cent, while sliding 0.2 basis points to 0.229 per cent on Germany's 10-year government bond, the euro zone benchmark, as the Ukraine crisis and weaker-than-expected US data weighed.

The number of Americans filing new claims for jobless benefits unexpectedly rose last week, while freezing weather depressed homebuilding in January.

The Ukraine crisis has unnerved investors who also must watch the Fed and efforts by other central banks to fight soaring global inflation.

"There's a lot of confusion right now and everybody's crystal ball is pretty cloudy," said George Mateyo, chief investment officer at Key Private Bank, speaking of both of Ukraine and how the Fed might tighten monetary policy.

The US economy has weathered Covid-19's hit on the economy well, with GDP and corporate earnings at peak levels, which bodes well for the market, Mateyo said.

"It's going to be a challenging year, but not a dire year," Mateyo added. "Expect some volatility this year, but don't abandon risk altogether, don't get super defensive. There's a lot of missed opportunities inside the market."

Gold prices rose above $1,900 for the first time since June. US gold futures settled 1.6 per cent higher at $1,902 an ounce.

Oil prices fell more than 2 per cent. US crude futures fell $1.90 to settle at $91.76 a barrel, and Brent settled down $1.84 to $92.97.

The dollar, also considered a safe haven, initially rose against most currencies but gains subsided and it later was marginally lower - suggesting investors were not yet panicking about the Russia-Ukraine tensions.

However the Japanese yen, a currency investors often buy as a safe-haven, hit its strongest since Feb. 7.

The dollar index fell 0.007 per cent as the yen strengthened 0.48 per cent at 114.91 per dollar.

The euro was down 0.11 per cent to $1.1361.

Bitcoin fell 8.2 per cent to $40,470.33 as risk appetite fell.

Check out DH's latest videos: