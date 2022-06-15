Gold marginally higher; silver climbs Rs 304

Gold prices in the national capital rose by Rs 3 to Rs 50,304 per 10 grams in line with a jump in international precious metal prices, according to HDFC Securities.
In the previous trade, the yellow metal settled at Rs 50,301 per 10 grams.
Silver also gained Rs 304 to Rs 60,016 per kg from Rs 59,712 per kg in the previous trade.
In the international market, gold was trading higher at $1,820 per ounce and silver was trading flat at $21.35 per ounce.
"Gold prices traded firm with spot gold prices at COMEX trading up at $1,820 per ounce on Wednesday. Gold prices halted decline with weaker dollar and fall in US bond yields," said Tapan Patel, Senior Analyst (Commodities) at HDFC Securities
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
End of an era as Internet Explorer is finally retiring
DH Radio | Last-mile delivery: EVs the way forward
BTS going on 'hiatus' as band members pursue solo work
DH Toon | BJP to bank on jobs ahead of 2024 elections?
Waste to energy! Refreshing coffee with civet poo
Ticketless birds board a bus, conductor pays the price
Assam forests now largest home for rarest pygmy hogs