Gold marginally higher; silver climbs Rs 304

Gold marginally higher; silver climbs Rs 304

In the previous trade, the yellow metal settled at Rs 50,301 per 10 grams

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jun 15 2022, 15:42 ist
  • updated: Jun 15 2022, 15:42 ist

Gold prices in the national capital rose by Rs 3 to Rs 50,304 per 10 grams in line with a jump in international precious metal prices, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the yellow metal settled at Rs 50,301 per 10 grams.

Silver also gained Rs 304 to Rs 60,016 per kg from Rs 59,712 per kg in the previous trade.

In the international market, gold was trading higher at $1,820 per ounce and silver was trading flat at $21.35 per ounce.

"Gold prices traded firm with spot gold prices at COMEX trading up at $1,820 per ounce on Wednesday. Gold prices halted decline with weaker dollar and fall in US bond yields," said Tapan Patel, Senior Analyst (Commodities) at HDFC Securities

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Business News
Gold prices
Silver prices

What's Brewing

End of an era as Internet Explorer is finally retiring

End of an era as Internet Explorer is finally retiring

DH Radio | Last-mile delivery: EVs the way forward

DH Radio | Last-mile delivery: EVs the way forward

BTS going on 'hiatus' as band members pursue solo work

BTS going on 'hiatus' as band members pursue solo work

DH Toon | BJP to bank on jobs ahead of 2024 elections?

DH Toon | BJP to bank on jobs ahead of 2024 elections?

Waste to energy! Refreshing coffee with civet poo

Waste to energy! Refreshing coffee with civet poo

Ticketless birds board a bus, conductor pays the price

Ticketless birds board a bus, conductor pays the price

Assam forests now largest home for rarest pygmy hogs

Assam forests now largest home for rarest pygmy hogs

 