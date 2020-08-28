Gold declines to Rs 52,155 per 10 grams, silver rises

Gold prices decline to Rs 52,155 per 10 grams, silver rises

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Aug 28 2020, 18:21 ist
  • updated: Aug 28 2020, 18:22 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Reuters Photo

Gold prices slipped by Rs 252 to Rs 52,155 per 10 grams in the national capital on Friday amid a stronger rupee, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at Rs 52,407 per 10 grams.

Silver prices, however, rose by Rs 462 to Rs 68,492 per kg as compared to the previous close of Rs 68,030 per kg.

"Spot gold prices for 24 carats in Delhi were lower by Rs 252 despite the recovery in international prices as stronger rupee capped the upside for the day," HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said.

The rupee strengthened 43 paise to end at 73.39 (provisional) against the US dollar on Friday supported by persistent foreign fund inflows and weak American currency.

In the international market, gold depicted a strong trend and was trading with gains at $1,949 per ounce and silver at $27.33 per ounce.

"Gold prices witnessed recovery on Friday on economic growth concerns," Patel said. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Gold prices
silver

What's Brewing

'Antiviral drug for cats might help fight Covid-19'

'Antiviral drug for cats might help fight Covid-19'

First WWII Indian-origin spy to get memorial plaque

First WWII Indian-origin spy to get memorial plaque

Polluting ships stream into waters amid melting Arctic

Polluting ships stream into waters amid melting Arctic

Is Ivanka Trump going to change anyone’s mind?

Is Ivanka Trump going to change anyone’s mind?

17th-century Dutch painting stolen for the third time

17th-century Dutch painting stolen for the third time

 