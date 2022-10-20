Gold prices fall due to higher dollar, bond yields

Gold prices fall due to higher dollar, bond yields, and jitters over Fed rate hikes

The dollar index rose 0.1%, hurting gold's appeal for those holding other currencies, while the benchmark 10-year Treasury yields rose to its highest level since mid-2008

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Oct 20 2022, 14:23 ist
  • updated: Oct 20 2022, 14:23 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Gold prices fell further on Thursday, after declining more than 1% in the previous session, dragged by strengthening in the US dollar and Treasury yields amid continued jitters over sharp rate hikes by the Federal Reserve.

Spot gold fell 0.2% to $1,626.12 per ounce, as of 0358 GMT. Prices earlier hit a fresh three-week low at $1,621.20.

US gold futures were down 0.3% to $1,629.70.

Read | Rupee hits all-time low of 83.06 against US dollar

The dollar index rose 0.1%, hurting gold's appeal for those holding other currencies, while the benchmark 10-year Treasury yields rose to its highest level since mid-2008.

"The trend for gold has been down overall, and the catalyst has been a parallel rise in both the dollar and yields around the Fed's increasingly hawkish stance," said Ilya Spivak, a currency strategist at DailyFX.

Gold might consolidate above the $1,600 figure, with the US core personal consumption expenditures data, due next week, being next major inflection point, Spivak added.

The Fed's "Beige Book" survey showed US economic activity expanded modestly in recent weeks, although it was flat in some regions and declined in a couple of others, while firms noted that price pressures remained elevated.

The report did little to temper expectations for a fourth straight 75-basis-point rate hike in November.

While gold is considered a hedge against inflation and economic turmoil, rising US interest rates have increased the opportunity cost of holding the zero-yield bullion, and boosted the dollar. Gold is down 11% for the year so far.

Indicative of sentiment, holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell 6.08 tonnes on Wednesday, their biggest one-day outflow since July 6.

Spot silver fell 0.9% to $18.28 per ounce, platinum dipped 0.2% to $882.25 and palladium slipped 0.7% to $1,985.25.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Gold prices
Gold
Markets
dollar
Business News

What's Brewing

Kashmir's upper reaches receive season’s first snowfall

Kashmir's upper reaches receive season’s first snowfall

JWST renders Pillars of Creation with new depth

JWST renders Pillars of Creation with new depth

Robotic suit gives paralyzed children gift of walking

Robotic suit gives paralyzed children gift of walking

In Iran, security forces protect the ruling system

In Iran, security forces protect the ruling system

Globalism failed to deliver the economy we need

Globalism failed to deliver the economy we need

DH Toon | Kharge gets the president's baton

DH Toon | Kharge gets the president's baton

People of Ukraine win EU rights award

People of Ukraine win EU rights award

 