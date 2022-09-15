Gold hits 2-week low on stronger dollar, Fed concerns

Gold prices hit 2-week low on stronger dollar, Fed concerns

Gold is highly sensitive to rising US interest rates

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Sep 15 2022, 11:00 ist
  • updated: Sep 15 2022, 11:00 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Gold prices slipped to a two-week low on Thursday, as a stronger US dollar and expectations of big interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve diminished the metal's appeal. Spot gold was down 0.3 per cent at $1,691.63 per ounce, as of 0312 GMT, after touching its lowest since Sept. 1 at $1,689.78 earlier in the session. US gold futures fell 0.4 per cent to $1,702.40.

"The Fed needs to shock the economic system hard and the chance of a 100-basis-point rate rise is a very real possibility," said Michael Langford, director at corporate advisory firm AirGuide.

The dollar index edged higher towards recent peaks, as hotter-than-expected inflation data boosted bets for even more aggressive monetary policy tightening by the Fed. Fed funds futures are pricing in a 37 per cent chance that the US central bank will hike rates by 100 basis points at its policy meeting next week.

Also Read | Sensex up over 300 points, Nifty above 18,000 at open

"A 100-basis-point rate rise will see gold break below $1,680/oz," Langford said.

Gold is highly sensitive to rising US interest rates as they increase the opportunity cost of holding the non-yielding bullion while boosting the dollar.

Meanwhile, International Monetary Fund chief Kristalina Georgieva said on Wednesday central bankers must be persistent in fighting broad-based inflation. Holdings of SPDR Gold Trust , the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell 0.24 per cent to 960.56 tonnes on Wednesday from 962.88 tonnes on Tuesday.

"Outflows from gold-backed exchange traded funds suggest investors are reluctant to hold the precious metal in the short term," analysts at ANZ said in a note. Among other precious metals, spot silver shed 1.1 per cent to $19.48 per ounce, platinum fell 0.5 per cent to $900.99 and palladium slipped 0.4 per cent to $2,154.42.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Precious metals
Gold
Federal Reserve
Inflation
dollar
Commodities
Markets
Business News

What's Brewing

DH Radio | Life of Maharaja Jayachamarajendra Wodeyar...

DH Radio | Life of Maharaja Jayachamarajendra Wodeyar...

India to launch 'Gaganyaan' in 2024

India to launch 'Gaganyaan' in 2024

Bulldozers raze illegal encroachments in Bengaluru

Bulldozers raze illegal encroachments in Bengaluru

Vinesh Phogat wins bronze in World Championships

Vinesh Phogat wins bronze in World Championships

DH Toon: 'Go Goa Gone' for Congress

DH Toon: 'Go Goa Gone' for Congress

Robin Uthappa retires from all forms of Indian cricket

Robin Uthappa retires from all forms of Indian cricket

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite review: Decent budget 5G phone

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite review: Decent budget 5G phone

 