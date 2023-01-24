Gold prices hit record high, curtail demand

Indian gold futures hit a fresh all-time high on Tuesday, tracking gains in overseas markets and a depreciation in the rupee currency, but the surge dampened demand in the world's second biggest consumer of the precious metal, dealers said.

Also Read — India expected to cut gold import duty to sideline smugglers

Domestic gold futures rose to Rs 57,099 ($699.19) per 10 grams, up nearly 4 per cent so far in 2023.

($1 = Rs 81.66)