Gold prices hit record high, curtail demand

Gold prices hit record high, curtail demand

Domestic gold futures rose to Rs 57,099 ($699.19) per 10 grams

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jan 24 2023, 11:44 ist
  • updated: Jan 24 2023, 11:44 ist
Credit: Reuters Photo

Indian gold futures hit a fresh all-time high on Tuesday, tracking gains in overseas markets and a depreciation in the rupee currency, but the surge dampened demand in the world's second biggest consumer of the precious metal, dealers said.

Also Read — India expected to cut gold import duty to sideline smugglers

Domestic gold futures rose to Rs 57,099 ($699.19) per 10 grams, up nearly 4 per cent so far in 2023.

($1 = Rs 81.66)

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Business News
Gold prices
Commodities
Rupee

What's Brewing

'Most traumatising': Hamilton on racial abuse in school

'Most traumatising': Hamilton on racial abuse in school

Which came first, inflation or the egg meme?

Which came first, inflation or the egg meme?

No spotlight is no problem for some players at Aus Open

No spotlight is no problem for some players at Aus Open

DH Toon | K'taka BJP leader says will pay 6K per vote

DH Toon | K'taka BJP leader says will pay 6K per vote

Tiger population in Karnataka up by 30%: Survey

Tiger population in Karnataka up by 30%: Survey

Working to plug loopholes: Zomato CEO to user

Working to plug loopholes: Zomato CEO to user

The significance of the Republic Day parade

The significance of the Republic Day parade

SRK's 'Pathaan' sets record advance booking

SRK's 'Pathaan' sets record advance booking

 