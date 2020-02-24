Gold price zooms past Rs 43,000 per 10 grams

Gold prices hit record high, zooms past Rs 43,000 per 10g

PTI, New Delhi,
  • Feb 24 2020, 12:41pm ist
  • updated: Feb 24 2020, 12:51pm ist
Globally, gold prices rose 0.93 per cent to USD 1,664.20 per ounce in New York. (Credit: Reuters Photo)

Gold prices on Monday jumped Rs 401 to Rs 43,067 per 10 gram in futures trade as speculators increased their bets tracking positive trend overseas.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for April traded higher by Rs 401, or 0.94 per cent, to Rs 43,067 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 2,117 lots.

The yellow metal for June delivery edged up by Rs 406, or 0.95 per cent, to Rs 43,269 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 125 lots.

Fresh positions built up by participants on positive cues from global markets mainly led to rise in gold prices, analysts said.

Globally, gold prices rose 0.93 per cent to USD 1,664.20 per ounce in New York.

