Gold prices zoom Rs 1,395 tracking rally in international markets

Gold prices on Friday jumped Rs 1,395 to Rs 41,705 per 10 gram in the national capital following rally in the international prices of the precious metal, according to HDFC Securities.

On Thursday, the precious metal had closed at Rs 40,310 per 10 gram.

Silver prices also advanced Rs 2,889 to Rs 38,100 per kg against the previous close of Rs 35,211 per kg.

"Spot gold of 24 karat in Delhi shot up by Rs 1,395 with an overnight rally in international gold prices," HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said.

In the international market, both the metals were trading with hefty gains, with gold quoting higher at USD 1,514 per ounce and silver at USD 12.96 per ounce.

"Gold prices traded higher with broad-based recovery in commodities," he added.