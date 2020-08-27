Gold rallies Rs 743, silver jumps Rs 3,615

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Aug 27 2020, 17:38 ist
  • updated: Aug 27 2020, 22:22 ist
Representative Image. Credit: AFP Photo

Gold prices rallied Rs 743 to Rs 52,508 per 10 gram in the national capital on Thursday, while silver also witnessed heavy demand and jumped by Rs 3,615, according to HDFC Securities.

Silver prices rose to Rs 68,492 per kg from Rs 64,877 per kg in the previous trade.

Gold had closed at Rs 51,765 per 10 gram in the previous trade.

In the international market, gold was trading lower at USD 1,946 per ounce, while silver was quoting flat at USD 27.38 per ounce.

"Gold prices traded under pressure on economic growth optimism...," HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said.

Navneet Damani, VP – Commodities Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, "Gold prices holds steady after rising almost 1 percent in the previous session on weaker US dollar, as investors awaited a speech from Fed Chairman Jerome Powell due later in the day."

