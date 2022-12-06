Gold regains some ground as dollar dips

Gold prices edged up on Tuesday, helped by a slight pullback in the US dollar, which makes the greenback-priced bullion less expensive for buyers holding other currencies.
Spot gold was up 0.4 per cent at $1,775.69 per ounce as of 0224 GMT. US gold futures rose 0.3 per cent to $1,787.10.
The dollar index was down 0.2 per cent.
"With market participants trying to seek clarity on the Federal Reserve's rate hike, rate expectations have been sensitive to incoming economic data," said IG Market strategist Yeap Jun Rong.
"Signs of stronger-than-expected demand may lead markets to revisit more hawkish expectations."
One such instance was on Monday when data showed that US services industry activity unexpectedly picked up in November, with employment rebounding, offering more evidence of underlying economic momentum.
Bullion dropped from a five-month high to close 1.6 per cent lower as the dollar rebounded after the data prompted speculation the Fed may lift interest rates more than recently projected.
Higher interest rates tend to weigh on gold's appeal as they increase the opportunity cost of holding the non-yielding metal.
Market participants currently expect a 91 per cent chance of a 50 basis points (bps) hike in the Fed's policy meeting next week.
"So, a slowdown in rates is still the consensus. That could be driving some slight recovery," Yeap said.
The European Central Bank is also likely to raise interest rates by 50 bps next week amid ongoing inflationary concerns, governing council member Gabriel Makhlouf said on Monday.
Spot silver climbed 1.2 per cent to $22.52. Platinum was up 0.5 per cent to $1,002.50 and palladium gained 0.6 per cent to $1,886.63.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
'Harry & Meghan' Netflix docuseries opens old wounds
NASA Orion flies over Apollo landing sites, heads home
Excerpt from Rushdie novel out 4 months after stabbing
B'luru: Combing ops on, but leopards play hide & seek
DH Toon | Modi works a lot for India, says brother
'Goblin mode' is Oxford Dictionaries' word of the year
Neymar lookalike causes double takes at World Cup
What’s in a name? The prejudice of our times
‘I was starved and tortured, but I keep fighting.’