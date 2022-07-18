Gold prices rise; traders focus on Fed rate-hike path

Gold rises as dollar retreats; traders focus on Fed rate-hike path

Spot gold had climbed 0.4% to $1,713.49 per ounce by 0254 GMT, after falling to its lowest in nearly a year last week

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jul 18 2022, 11:42 ist
  • updated: Jul 18 2022, 11:42 ist

Gold prices rose on Monday, helped by a slight pullback in the U.S. dollar and as investors dialled down bets of a 100-basis-point interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve this month.

Spot gold had climbed 0.4% to $1,713.49 per ounce by 0254 GMT, after falling to its lowest in nearly a year last week.

US gold futures gained 0.5% to $1,711.80. The dollar slipped 0.1% against its rivals, moving further away from a near 20-year high hit last week, and making greenback-priced bullion less expensive for buyers holding other currencies.

"The market walked back the idea of a 100-bp rate hike after Friday's University of Michigan inflation component came in softer," said Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management. The University of Michigan's preliminary survey of consumers for July showed consumers see inflation running at 2.8% over a five-year horizon, the lowest in a year and down from 3.1% in June.

"Central bank hawkishness has been already priced in, and with gold holding on to $1,700-per-ounce level last week, we may see shorts get squeezed a bit as hawks might be disappointed with the Fed only hiking rates by 75 bps next week." Fed officials signalled on Friday that they would stick to a 75-bp rate increase at their July 26-27 meeting to combat soaring inflation.

The European Central Bank is expected to raise rates by 25 bps at its policy meeting later this week. Although gold is seen as an inflation hedge, higher interest rates hurt the appeal of bullion, which bears no interest. Apart from major central bank meetings, market participants are also waiting to see if Russia resumes the flow of gas through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline on July 21. SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.3% to 1,014.28 tonnes on Friday.

Elsewhere, spot silver rose 0.4% to $18.76 per ounce, platinum gained 0.8% to $857.30, and palladium climbed 2.2% to $1,869.10.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Gold
Stock Markets
US dollar
Federal Reserve

What's Brewing

Brands woo artists to add value to products, campaigns

Brands woo artists to add value to products, campaigns

All you need to know about ITR due dates

All you need to know about ITR due dates

Two bridges behind flooding of Hampi monuments

Two bridges behind flooding of Hampi monuments

PES students design smartwatch for pets

PES students design smartwatch for pets

'War is war' but Ukraine sushi bar serves lunch on time

'War is war' but Ukraine sushi bar serves lunch on time

 