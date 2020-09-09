Gold rises by Rs 251, silver jumps Rs 261

Gold rises by Rs 251, silver jumps Rs 261

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Sep 09 2020, 16:42 ist
  • updated: Sep 09 2020, 16:42 ist

Gold prices rose by Rs 251 to Rs 52,149 per 10 gram in the national capital on Wednesday, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at Rs 51,898 per 10 gram.

Silver prices also jumped Rs 261 to Rs 69,211 per kilogram from Rs 68,950 per kilogram in the previous trade.

In the international market, gold and silver were trading flat at $ 1,931.60 per ounce and $ 26.70 per ounce, respectively.

"Gold prices kept range-bound trading on mixed global cues," HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said.

The growing number of coronavirus cases and the US-China tensions kept the downside limited, he added.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Gold prices
Silver prices
HDFC

What's Brewing

Primacy to Hindi-Sanskrit?

Primacy to Hindi-Sanskrit?

Silence is a sweet sound for the underdogs at US Open

Silence is a sweet sound for the underdogs at US Open

The Lead: Wedding photography amid Covid-19 pandemic

The Lead: Wedding photography amid Covid-19 pandemic

What month is it? Covid-19 scrambles travel calendar

What month is it? Covid-19 scrambles travel calendar

A new theory asks: Could a mask be a crude ‘vaccine’?

A new theory asks: Could a mask be a crude ‘vaccine’?

 