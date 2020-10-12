Gold rises Rs 240, silver jumps Rs 786

Gold prices rose by Rs 240 to Rs 52,073 per 10 gram on Monday amid rupee depreciation, according to HDFC Securities.

The precious metal had closed at Rs 51,833 per 10 gram in the previous trade.

Silver prices also jumped Rs 786 to Rs 64,927 per kilogram from Rs 64,141 per kilogram in the previous trade.

"Spot gold prices for 24 carat in Delhi were up Rs 240 on rupee depreciation," HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said.

The rupee snapped its three-session winning run on Monday, slipping 12 paise to close at 73.28 against the US dollar amid weakening Asian peers against the greenback.

In the international market, gold was trading lower at USD 1,925 per ounce, while silver was flat at USD 25.26 per ounce.