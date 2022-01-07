Gold set for biggest weekly fall since late-November

Gold set for biggest weekly fall since late-November

Traders are currently anticipating a greater than 70 per cent chance for a rate hike of at least 25 basis points at the Fed's March meeting

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jan 07 2022, 10:25 ist
  • updated: Jan 07 2022, 10:40 ist
Spot gold was up 0.1 per cent at $1,790.90 per ounce by 0341 GMT after two straight sessions of falls, cutting its weekly fall to about 2 per cent. Credit: Reuters Photo

Gold steadied on Friday, ahead of US jobs data due later in the day, although the metal was set for its biggest weekly drop since late-November, weighed by firmer bond yields as traders braced for sooner rate hikes by the Federal Reserve.

Spot gold was up 0.1 per cent at $1,790.90 per ounce by 0341 GMT after two straight sessions of falls, cutting its weekly fall to about 2 per cent. US gold futures were up 0.2 per cent to $1,792.60.

"Markets are increasingly pricing in an aggressive Fed... the whole prospect of Fed trying to control an inflation outbreak is obviously lifting yields," IG Markets analyst Kyle Rodda said, adding that bullion was losing some of its appeal on that basis.

Traders are currently anticipating a greater than 70 per cent chance for a rate hike of at least 25 basis points at the Fed's March meeting, according to the CME FedWatch Tool, as even the most dovish of US central bankers felt the need to tighten policy this year.

Benchmark US 10-year Treasury yields rose to the strongest level since March 2021, while 10-year TIPS yields hit June 2021 highs. Higher yields raise the opportunity cost of holding gold.

Bullion is considered an inflationary hedge, but the metal is highly sensitive to rising US interest rates, which increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.

Spot gold may stabilise around a support at $1,782 per ounce and rise into a range of $1,801-$1,815, according to Reuters' technical analyst Wang Tao.

Looking ahead, the US non-farm payrolls report due at 1330 GMT is on investors' radar.

"A number above 550/600k will reinforce the Fed tightening faster narrative and weigh on gold. A number lower than 250k will ease those concerns and provide some support for gold," said Jeffrey Halley, a senior market analyst at OANDA.

Spot silver was little changed at $22.14 an ounce, platinum rose 0.2 per cent to $966.50, and palladium inched down 0.1 per cent to $1,872.02.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Business News
Gold
Markets
Spot Gold

What's Brewing

Time not 'auspicious', new MLC Suraj Revanna skips oath

Time not 'auspicious', new MLC Suraj Revanna skips oath

DH Toon | New slogan for PM after security breach?

DH Toon | New slogan for PM after security breach?

Omicron testing kit: Here's all you need to know

Omicron testing kit: Here's all you need to know

How Salman Khan looks to dominate Bollywood in 2022

How Salman Khan looks to dominate Bollywood in 2022

Leonardo 'Tree' Caprio: New species named after star

Leonardo 'Tree' Caprio: New species named after star

 