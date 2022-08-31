Gold set for fifth monthly fall as rate-hike prospects mute appeal

Gold prices were set on Wednesday for a fifth straight monthly drop, as solid US data and hawkish Federal Reserve comments pointing to more interest rate hikes dented the non-yielding metal's appeal.

Spot gold was flat at $1,724.18 per ounce, as of 0541 GMT, trading close to a one-month trough hit on Monday. Bullion has lost 2.3 per cent so far in August. US gold futures fell 0.1 per cent to $1,735.40. "The Fed does not have intentions to significantly ease in the near term. Their focus is on inflation and what they want to do is perhaps even create some two-way risks around policy expectations where they're giving a bit less explicit forward guidance," said Ilya Spivak, a currency strategist at DailyFX.

This contributes to gold's weakness and the US dollar's strength, Spivak added. The influential chief of the New York Fed said on Tuesday the US central bank will likely need to get its policy rate "somewhat above" 3.5 per cent and keep it there through the end of 2023. Even though gold is seen as a hedge against inflation, rate hikes raise the opportunity cost of holding bullion while boosting the dollar.

Latest data showing US job openings increased in July and a bigger-than-expected rebound in consumer confidence in August bolstered expectations that the Fed will maintain its aggressive policy stance. The dollar index dipped 0.2 per cent but was not far from a two-decade peak scaled on Monday. A number of European Central Bank policymakers have also called for swift rate hikes ahead of next week's policy meeting.

Indicative of investor sentiment, holdings of SPDR Gold Trust , the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell 0.4 per cent to 976.26 tonnes on Tuesday. Spot silver fell 0.1 per cent to $18.48 per ounce and was down 9 per cent for August, its biggest drop since September 2020. Platinum rose 0.9 per cent to $855.50, but was headed for a near 5 per cent drop for the month. Palladium climbed 1.9 per cent to $2,128.08 per ounce.