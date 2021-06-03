Gold, silver decline amid muted global trends

Gold in the national capital on Thursday dipped Rs 339 to Rs 48,530 per 10 gram following decline in global precious metal prices, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at Rs 48,869 per 10 gram.

Silver also tumbled Rs 475 to Rs 70,772 per kilogram from Rs 71,247 per kilogram in the previous trade.

In the international market, gold was trading lower at USD 1,893 per ounce and silver was flat at USD 27.79 per ounce.

"Gold prices witnessed selling from five month highs trading below USD 1,900," according to HDFC Securities, Senior Analyst (Commodities), Tapan Patel.