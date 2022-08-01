Gold, silver futures drop on Monday

Gold, silver futures decline as speculators reduce positions

Gold prices on Monday fell to Rs 51,484 per 10 gram while silver futures dropped to Rs 58,142 per kilogram

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Aug 01 2022, 15:58 ist
  • updated: Aug 01 2022, 16:41 ist
Representative image. Credit: istock Photo

Gold prices on Monday fell by Rs 142 to Rs 51,484 per 10 gram in futures trade as speculators reduced their positions.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for October delivery traded lower by Rs 142 or 0.28 per cent at Rs 51,484 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 15,612 lots.

Analysts attributed the fall in gold prices to the trimming of positions by participants.

Globally, gold was trading 0.02 per cent higher at $1,782.10 per ounce in New York. 

Also Read | Gold hovers near 3-week high as weaker dollar supports

On the other hand, silver futures on Monday dropped by Rs 228 to Rs 58,142 per kilogram as participants cut their bets.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver contracts for September delivery declined by Rs 228 or 0.39 per cent to Rs 58,142 per kg in a business turnover of 15,846 lots.

Globally, silver was trading 0.09 per cent higher at $20.22 per ounce in New York.

 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Business News
Markets
Gold
silver
Commodities

What's Brewing

Covid-19 infection may accelerate brain ageing

Covid-19 infection may accelerate brain ageing

Cannabis cafes open new front in Thai tourism revival

Cannabis cafes open new front in Thai tourism revival

CWG 2022: Indian athletes who made the country proud

CWG 2022: Indian athletes who made the country proud

Do you sweat in your sleep? Here's why

Do you sweat in your sleep? Here's why

Adapt to intense heat waves and flooding

Adapt to intense heat waves and flooding

'Happy to be back': Ronaldo plays in Man Utd friendly

'Happy to be back': Ronaldo plays in Man Utd friendly

 