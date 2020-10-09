Gold, silver jump tracking strong global trends

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Oct 09 2020, 16:17 ist
  • updated: Oct 09 2020, 16:17 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters Photo

Gold prices rose Rs 236 to Rs 51,558 per 10 gram in the national capital on Friday following a positive trend in the international market, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, gold had closed at Rs 51,322 per 10 gram.

Silver prices also jumped Rs 376 to Rs 62,775 per kilogram from Rs 62,399 per kilogram in the previous trade.

"Spot gold prices for 24 carat in Delhi were up Rs 236 on strong international gold prices," HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said.

In the international market, both gold and silver were trading with gains at $1,910 per ounce and $24.27 per ounce, respectively.

Gold prices rallied on weaker dollar on uncertainty over US stimulus and worries about US economic recovery, Patel added. 

