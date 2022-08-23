Gold ticks up as US dollar rally pauses; Fed rate hike fears linger

Gold prices edged higher on Tuesday as the dollar pulled back slightly, but mounting worries over aggressive US rate hikes to control soaring inflation kept bullion near a one-month low.

Spot gold was up 0.2 per cent at $1,738.79 per ounce, as of 0325 GMT, after hitting its lowest since July 27 at $1,727.01 on Monday. US gold futures gained 0.1 per cent to $1,750.50.

The dollar eased 0.1 per cent against its rivals after hitting a more than one-month high in the previous session, making gold less expensive for buyers holding other currencies.

"Concerns that Fed Chair Jerome Powell will deliver a hawkish message at the Jackson Hole Symposium alongside a recession warning has seen the US dollar surge and weigh on the yellow metal," said Matt Simpson, a senior market analyst at City Index.

"A clear indication that gold investors are concerned is that the CBOE gold volatility index and downside protection – via put options – are both on the rise. I'm on guard for further losses and for gold's potential to fall to $1,700."

Rapid Federal Reserve rate hikes since March and hawkish comments on further tightening have dented bullion's appeal as an inflation hedge. Gold prices have fallen more than $300 since scaling above the key $2,000-per-ounce level in early March.

Powell will address the annual global central banking conference in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, on Friday, a highly anticipated speech that could signal how high US borrowing costs may go. Fed funds futures are now pricing in a 58.5 per cent chance of a 75-basis-point rate hike in September.

Higher interest rates increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion. Indicative of sentiment, holdigs of SPDR Gold Trust , the world's largest gold-backed exchannge-traded fund, fell 0.15 per cent to 987.56 tonnes on Monday. Elsewhere, spot silver fell 0.2 per cent to $18.97 per ounce, platinum was steady at $875.81, and palladium climbed 1.4 per cent to $2,023.20.