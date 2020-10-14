Goldman Sachs profit nearly doubles on trading surge

Goldman Sachs profit nearly doubles on trading surge

  Oct 14 2020
Goldman Sachs Group Inc reported a 94 per cent rise in quarterly profit on Wednesday, driven by a resurgence in deal-making and continued strength in its trading and underwriting businesses.

The bank's net earnings applicable to common shareholders surged to $3.5 billion in the quarter ended September 30 from $1.8 billion a year ago. Earnings per share doubled to $9.68 from $4.79 a year earlier.

Analysts had expected a profit of $5.57 per share, on average, according to the IBES estimate from Refinitiv. It was not immediately clear if the figures were comparable.

