1MDB: Goldman Sachs to seize $174 mn from executives

Goldman Sachs to seize $174 million from executives over 1MDB scandal

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Oct 23 2020, 02:30 ist
  • updated: Oct 23 2020, 02:30 ist
Representative image/Credit: Reuters Photo

Goldman Sachs announced Thursday that it will demand repayment of $174 million in salary and bonuses paid to current and former executives at the company during the 1MDB Malaysian corruption scandal.

The company said it will include Chief Executive David Solomon, as well as his predecessor Lloyd Blankfein, and the bankers directly involved in the case.

Solomon said in a statement that "it is abundantly clear that certain former employees broke the law, lied to our colleagues and circumvented firm controls."

He added: "we recognize that we did not adequately address red flags."

Goldman's Malaysia unit earlier Thursday plead guilty in US court to settle the criminal probe, and the parent company will pay a total of $2.9 billion in penalties in the sweeping case that involved authorities in nine countries.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Goldman Sachs
US

What's Brewing

Like humans, aging chimps prioritize vital friendships

Like humans, aging chimps prioritize vital friendships

Wikipedia, WHO join to combat Covid-19 misinformation

Wikipedia, WHO join to combat Covid-19 misinformation

Donald Trump walks out of major CBS interview

Donald Trump walks out of major CBS interview

 