Good news for wedding industry as people prepare for the big fat Indian wedding

After getting affected due to the pandemic restrictions and lockdowns, the Indian wedding industry is all set to experience profits as the demand for venues, hotels, garments, and jewellery is high.

According to a report by Matrimony.com, the Indian wedding market is expected to reach $0.5 trillion over the next decade.

Speaking about the changing market scenario and the company’s commitment, Aditya Sharma, Business Head, Weddingz, told PTI, “The unprecedented challenges impacted the hospitality industry hitting the weddings business hard. However, the nation has returned to normalcy and there is great optimism in the market.”

This wedding season, there is a steep rise in demand for luxury hotels, and according to hoteliers and hospitality industry bigwigs, there is a “pent-up demand following two years of Covid” has led to the “resurgence of big, fat Indian wedding festivities” and people would be hard-pressed to find open slots in several hotels “between October till February.”

According to Rajiv Kapoor, the general manager of The Fairmont in Jaipur, bookings at the hotel are almost sold out from October to February, reported The Economic Times. Kapoor also said that even though their hotel is close to Delhi-NCR, they have been getting bookings from all over the country.

“Rates are up 35 per cent from the pre-Covid period and we will cross 100 weddings this year. Everything is back to normal and I believe luxury hotels such as ours will flourish in the next six months,” he added.

While micro-weddings were in demand in the past few years, Neha Arora, co-founder of wedding planning company Saffron String said that luxury weddings are making a comeback in India.

“We have also noticed many more people choosing weekend weddings with welcome parties and day-after brunches, which only means that families are expanding the scope of their weddings beyond the traditional events. There has been a drastic change in the way people choose to celebrate occasions," she told LiveMint.

According to Achint Nag, founder of Krayonz Entertainment & Wedding Planners, the cost of wedding in the country has gone up by 30 per cent 2019.

“Manpower and logistics costs are at an all-time high. Weddings are more expensive since demand has gone up drastically. There are limited venues for larger gatherings and therefore, the prices of good hotels have also gone up by 30 per cent. It’s purely a demand-supply function," he said in a conversation with LiveMint.

Ferns N Petals Pvt Ltd’s wedding companies saw a 20 per cent rise in revenue compared to 2019. The revenue generated from wedding services accounted for 25 per cent or Rs 650 crore of its total business.