Google accuses Microsoft of unlawful cloud practices

Google accuses Microsoft of anticompetitive cloud practices

In March, Google Cloud had accused Microsoft of anti-competitive cloud computing practices and criticized imminent deals with several European cloud vendors.

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jun 21 2023, 22:14 ist
  • updated: Jun 21 2023, 22:26 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Reuters Photos

Alphabet's Google formally filed a complaint to the US Federal Trade Commission on Tuesday saying Microsoft used its dominant position in enterprise software to push customers towards its cloud services, The Information reported on Wednesday.

Microsoft used the licensing terms in its Office 365 productivity software to lock customers into separate contracts with its Azure cloud server business, Google's complaint said, according to the report.

There is intense rivalry between the two US tech giants in the fast-growing, multi-billion-dollar cloud computing business, where Google trails market leaders Amazon.com and Microsoft.

The sector has recently drawn greater regulatory scrutiny, including in the United States and in Britain, because of the dominance of a few players and its increasingly critical role as more and more companies shift their services to the cloud.

In March, Google Cloud had accused Microsoft of anti-competitive cloud computing practices and criticized imminent deals with several European cloud vendors, saying these do not solve broader concerns about its licensing terms.

Earlier this year, the FTC had said it is seeking information from the public on the business practices of cloud computing companies, including details on their market power, competition and potential security issues.

Google and Microsoft did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment, while the FTC declined to comment.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Microsoft
United States

Related videos

What's Brewing

DH impact: Karnataka suspends IFS officer in teak scam

DH impact: Karnataka suspends IFS officer in teak scam

PM Modi-led Yoga session creates Guinness World Record

PM Modi-led Yoga session creates Guinness World Record

Ancient Maya city discovered in Mexican jungle

Ancient Maya city discovered in Mexican jungle

Karan Johar pens happy note after UK Parliament honour

Karan Johar pens happy note after UK Parliament honour

G20 delegates perform yoga at Raj Bhavan in Goa

G20 delegates perform yoga at Raj Bhavan in Goa

 