Google Meet to limit meeting duration to 60 minutes under free plan from October 1

Google's video communication platform Google Meet has announced that meeting duration under its free plan will be reduced to 60 minutes from October 1.

Google Meet is one of two apps, the other being Google Chat, developed by Google to replace Google Hangouts.

Google confirmed to The Verge that from October 1 other “advanced G Suite features like allowing meetings of up to 250 participants, live-streams of up to 1 lakh people within a single domain, and the ability to save meeting recordings to Google Drive will also go away.”

"Under the extension, anyone with a Google account could create free meetings with up to 100 people, and with no time limit," a Google spokesperson told the publication in an email.

Those features are traditionally only for the "enterprise" tier of G Suite, which costs $25 per user per month.

“We don’t have anything to communicate regarding changes to the promo and advanced features expiring. If this changes, we’ll be sure to let you know,” a Google spokesperson said.

Video-conferencing platforms have seen a surge in users over the past few months as people across the world are working remotely due to Covid-19. However, Google Meet users will still be able to host free meetings on Google Meet for up to 60 minutes.