Google 'reviewing CCI decision and evaluating next steps'

A day after the Competition Commission of India imposed a penalty of Rs 936 crore for 'abuse of dominant position', Google on Wednesday said it was reviewing the decision and evaluating the next steps.

"We remain committed to our users and developers and are reviewing the decision to evaluate the next steps," a Google spokesperson told ANI.

"Indian developers have benefited from tech, security, consumer protections and unrivaled choice and flexibility that Android and Google Play provide. By keeping costs low, our model powered India's digital transformation &expanded access for hundreds of millions of Indians," the company said.

In its second ruling against Google in less than a week, CCI on Tuesday slapped a penalty of Rs 936.44 crore on the internet major for abusing its dominant position with respect to its Play Store policies.

The regulator has also directed the company to cease and desist from unfair business practices as well as carry out various measures to address the anti-competitive issues within a defined timeline, according to an order.

This is the second major CCI ruling against Google in less than a week. On October 20, the watchdog imposed a penalty of Rs 1,337.76 crore on the company for abusing its dominant position in multiple markets in relation to Android mobile devices and ordered the internet major to cease and desist from various unfair business practices.

