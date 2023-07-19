Google says court order not to remove Disney app is interim

Google said on Wednesday an Indian court's directive that the company cannot remove Disney's streaming service from its app store in the country is interim in nature.
A temporary 4 per cent in-app fee will apply as legal proceedings play out, the US tech giant added.
