Google says court order not to remove Disney app is interim

Order not to remove Disney app is interim, says Google

A temporary 4% in-app fee will apply as legal proceedings play out, the US tech giant added. 

Reuters
Reuters, Bengaluru,
  • Jul 19 2023, 13:51 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Reuters Photo

Google said on Wednesday an Indian court's directive that the company cannot remove Disney's streaming service from its app store in the country is interim in nature.

Business News
Google
Disney

