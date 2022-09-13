Google to face $25.4 billion in damages over adtech practices

Alphabet unit Google will face damages claims for up to €25 billion ($25.4 billion) over its adtech practices in two suits to be filed in British and Dutch courts in the coming weeks by a law firm on behalf of publishers.
"It is time that Google owns up to its responsibilities and pays back the damages it has caused to this important industry. That is why today we are announcing these actions across two jurisdictions to obtain compensation for EU and UK publishers," Damien Geradin of Geradin Partners said in a statement on Tuesday.
