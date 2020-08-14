Google's 'what to watch' now available for live TV and sports in US

Google has added a new feature on its 'Search' to help users make quick choices about what to watch on live TV. Users in the US can find live television content and options to stream it, according to Google's latest blog post.

The increasing quantum of TV shows and movies available online have culminated into an even bigger issue: What to watch?. Last year, Google added a "what to watch" search which narrowed down choices for movies and TV shows across various platforms such as Netflix and Amazon Prime Video, allowing users to stream as they found these recommendations.

The new feature, available in US currently, will also add live channels from local broadcasters and cables to the list of recommendations. "When you search for things like 'what to watch' or 'good shows to watch' on mobile, you’ll now have visibility into both streaming platforms and live TV shows," the post said.

Google highlighted the experience of watching live sports, too. Now a user can follow their favourite sports team and avail livestreaming options when they search. A simple "Where to watch" search will lead the user to services that offer a live stream of the game.