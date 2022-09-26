Govt decides to extend Foreign Trade Policy by 6 months

Government decides to extend Foreign Trade Policy by 6 months

The current Foreign Trade Policy (FTP) was to end on September 30

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Sep 26 2022, 20:03 ist
  • updated: Sep 26 2022, 20:03 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The government on Monday said it has decided to extend the existing Foreign Trade Policy (2015-20) by another six months till March 2023.

The current Foreign Trade Policy (FTP) was to end on September 30.

Additional Secretary in the Department of Commerce, Amit Yadav, said there were demands from different quarters, including industry associations and export promotion councils, to extend the policy and not introduce a new policy at this time.

They have stated that currently there are challenges like global uncertainties and currency fluctuations.

There was also a view to align the rollout of the new policy with the new financial year.

The commerce and industry ministry had earlier announced that it will release the new FTP by the end of this month.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Business News
Union government
Trade

What's Brewing

ISRO's Mangalyaan mission completes 8 years in orbit

ISRO's Mangalyaan mission completes 8 years in orbit

'Show Aadhaar, get food': Guests at wedding in UP told

'Show Aadhaar, get food': Guests at wedding in UP told

The swing castes of the 2024 LS elections

The swing castes of the 2024 LS elections

Nightmares are a good predictor of future dementia

Nightmares are a good predictor of future dementia

In China, home buyers occupy their 'rotting' properties

In China, home buyers occupy their 'rotting' properties

 