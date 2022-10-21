Govt extends Sept GST return filing deadline to Oct 21

Government extends September GST return filing deadline to October 21

Monthly return and tax payment form GSTR-3B is filed in a staggered manner between the 20th, 22nd, and 24th of each month

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Oct 21 2022, 16:27 ist
  • updated: Oct 21 2022, 16:27 ist
Representational Image. Credit: iStock Photo

The government has extended the deadline for filing GST returns for the month of September by a day to October 21, the CBIC said on Friday.

On Thursday, taxpayers faced a slow functioning of the GST portal, which was the last date for filing monthly GST returns for some taxpayers.

Read | GST Council to meet in mid-November; tax on casinos, gaming on agenda

Following that, the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) had said that an extension of the due date was being considered.

"The GST Implementation Committee of GST Council has approved the extension of the due date of filing GSTR-3B return for the month of September 2022, for the monthly filers, from 20th October 2022 to 21st October 2022," the CBIC tweeted on Friday.

Monthly return and tax payment form GSTR-3B is filed in a staggered manner between the 20th, 22nd, and 24th of each month by taxpayers in different states.

GST Network (GSTN) provides the technology backend for running Goods and Services Tax (GST). Infosys is the service provider for GSTN.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

GST
Business News
India News

What's Brewing

Satyajit Ray’s ‘Pather Panchali’ named best Indian film

Satyajit Ray’s ‘Pather Panchali’ named best Indian film

10 things about Indian-origin UK PM contender Sunak

10 things about Indian-origin UK PM contender Sunak

A new cold war is heating up the Arctic

A new cold war is heating up the Arctic

Bengaluru startup makes toys based on Indian epics

Bengaluru startup makes toys based on Indian epics

Conmen ‘fool’ ATM, make away with Rs 3 lakh in B'luru

Conmen ‘fool’ ATM, make away with Rs 3 lakh in B'luru

 