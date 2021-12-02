Government got over 57 lakh public grievances in last three years: MoS Jitendra Singh in Rajya Sabha

Over 57 lakh public grievances were received by the Centre through an online system in the last three years, the Rajya Sabha was informed on Thursday.

Of these, 54.65 lakh grievances were disposed, Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh said in a written reply.

"The total number of public grievances filed on the online Centralised Public Grievance Redressal and Monitoring System (CPGRAMS) in last three years is 57,25,443, out of which, 54,65,826 grievances have been disposed of," he said.

Some of the general grievances categories are allegations of corruption/mal practices, land related problems, environment issues/animal welfare/forest conservation, harassment/atrocities, police, railway, among others, the minister said.

The CPGRAMS provides feedback options to a citizen after his/her grievance is disposed of.

"If the citizen is not satisfied with the resolution and rates the disposal as ‘poor’, the option to file an appeal to the next higher authority is enabled in CPGRAMS," Singh said.

A total of 4,90,044 citizens gave feedback during the last three years and 66,396 appeals have been filed, of which 52,242 appeals have been disposed of, the minister added.

