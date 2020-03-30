Govt may advance market borrowing to fight coronavirus

Government may advance market borrowing to fight coronavirus

DHNS
DHNS, Mumbai/New Delhi,
  • Mar 30 2020, 20:10 ist
  • updated: Mar 31 2020, 02:06 ist
The travel curbs have disrupted routine bond market trading and volumes and prompted primary dealers, underwriters to bond issuances, to seek finance ministry intervention. Representative image/iStock

As the need for more funds to fight coronavirus rises, the Centre is planning to access financial markets in a big way.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the Finance Ministry are likely to meet on Tuesday to discuss if a major part of the Rs 5.36 lakh crore budgeted to be borrowed from the market in the financial year 2020-21 can be accessed in the coming weeks and months.

So far, the government and the RBI together have committed over Rs 5 lakh crore in welfare funds and liquidity to financial system. But that may not be enough to give relief to various sectors that have been hit by the virus.

For latest updates on coronavirus outbreak, click here

The Centre borrows through the issue of government bonds and treasury bills. The financial markets are looking forward to the size of the government’s borrowing programme. There is a fear that the government’s loan from the market may exceed its budget target this year as it is in the midst of tackling an unforeseen health emergency.

The government’s decision to stick to its borrowing programme largely keeps the bond yields under check. If the Centre resorts to larger borrowing, its interest costs too go up, impacting the fiscal deficit.

The announcement of the borrowing programme is also important to calm the markets which have gone too volatile these days.

The meeting between the Finance Ministry and the RBI will take place through video conferencing after which the ministry will put out the number in public domain.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Ministry of Finance
Coronavirus
COVID-19
borrowing
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

A man-made disaster is unfolding

A man-made disaster is unfolding

Coronavirus: Lifesavers' cup of woe runneth over

Coronavirus: Lifesavers' cup of woe runneth over

Van Gogh painting stolen from closed Dutch museum

Van Gogh painting stolen from closed Dutch museum

Ola gives 500 vehicles for COVID-19 related activities

Ola gives 500 vehicles for COVID-19 related activities

Plea in SC for parole to prisoners above 50-yr-old

Plea in SC for parole to prisoners above 50-yr-old

Davinder Singh sent to further custody till Apr 3

Davinder Singh sent to further custody till Apr 3

PM shares 3D animated videos of him practising yoga

PM shares 3D animated videos of him practising yoga

 