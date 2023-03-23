Govt to tame e-commerce platforms with new rules

Government mulling rules to make e-commerce platforms liable for sellers’ fraud 

In simple terms, the ministry seeks to know what role these platforms play 'as an intermediary'

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Mar 23 2023, 16:20 ist
  • updated: Mar 24 2023, 16:31 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Reuters Photo

With a view to making e-commerce more accountable vis-a-vis fraud committed by sellers on such platforms, the Consumer Affairs Ministry is mulling relevant rules. 

In this regard, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has sent a list of queries to such companies. Once the responses are given, pertinent rules will be enacted. 

In simple terms, the ministry seeks to know what role these platforms play “as an intermediary,” a report by Economic Times noted. 

E-commerce companies enjoy robust immunity through safe harbour provisions in Section 79 of the Information Technology Act, 2000. If the government does go ahead and devise newer ways of making the companies liable, these companies will have an entirely different set of rules to operate under. 

Also Read: PhonePe fully separates from parent company Flipkart

“We are in the process of restructuring the ecommerce rules to ensure consumer interests are protected adequately in this emerging digital economy. We plan to make marketplaces liable if goods sold on their platforms are found to be faulty,” an official told the publication. 

In this context, it is germane to note that several e-commerce companies had taken shelter under the ‘intermediaries’ tag when they were castigated by the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) for selling mediocre cookers, inter alia, last year. 

“Communications received from the Department of Consumer Affairs regarding the various challenges being faced by consumers in redressal of grievances while shopping online, particularly in case of grievances raised by consumers concerning a purchase, (where) ecommerce entity refuses to acknowledge any liability or responsibility or provide appropriate remedy to consumers, by making a reference to Section 79 of the Information Technology Act, 2000,” the publication quoted MeitY as saying in the letter to ecommerce platforms.

Also Read: Government announces new norms to curb fake online reviews of products, services 

While the framing of rules is in the brainstorming stage, it was reported that a Consumer Commission pulled up Flipkart and a retailer for unfair trade practice. It has even fined the company Rs 25,000.  

However, the e-commerce industry asserts that it has its own sets of standards to address customer grievances. The publication noted that Flipkart’s mechanism in such issues is in line with that of the government. 

In 2020, Consumer Protection Rules were first notified by the government, but it was met with a lot of inimicality by the ecommerce platforms. 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Business News
Flipkart
Amazon
Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology
ecommerce

Related videos

What's Brewing

Village in Kerala known for Kathakali renamed after it

Village in Kerala known for Kathakali renamed after it

Raccoon dog data sparks new debate about Covid origins

Raccoon dog data sparks new debate about Covid origins

Twitter to remove 'legacy' blue checkmarks from April 1

Twitter to remove 'legacy' blue checkmarks from April 1

Charles III: King of a tricky transition

Charles III: King of a tricky transition

Webb captures swirling sand clouds on distant planet

Webb captures swirling sand clouds on distant planet

K'taka: Knowledge City on 2,000 acres

K'taka: Knowledge City on 2,000 acres

Brush with the blushes

Brush with the blushes

Ronaldo breaks all-time men's international caps record

Ronaldo breaks all-time men's international caps record

DH Toon | Happiness a problem in India

DH Toon | Happiness a problem in India

 