Government to sell 1.55% stake in Axis Bank

Axis Bank shares closed on Wednesday at 874.35 rupees per share. The news came after market close

  • Nov 09 2022, 22:53 ist
  • updated: Nov 09 2022, 23:05 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters photo

India is to sell a 1.55 per cent stake in Axis Bank through an offer for sale, a government investment vehicle, the Specified Undertaking of the Unit Trust of India, said on Wednesday.

SUUTI will sell 46.5 million shares in Axis Bank representing 1.55 per cent of its equity, it said.

The floor price for the offer is Rs 830.63 per share, it added. The offer will be concluded over Thursday and Friday, with non-retail investors bidding on the first day and retail investors on the second day.

Axis Bank shares closed on Wednesday at Rs 874.35 per share. The news came after market close.

Based on shareholding data available on the Bombay Stock Exchange, SUUTI held a 1.55 per cent stake in the bank, suggesting it will completely exit this via the offer for sale.

The shareholding was transferred to the investment vehicle in 2003 when a scheme of the Unit Trust of India failed and was bailed out.

At the time, the fund held investments in more than 40 companies. It has slowly been exiting these since then.

