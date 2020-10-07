Govt appoints M Rajeshwar Rao as RBI deputy governor

The government on Wednesday appointed the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) senior-most executive director M Rajeshwar Rao as the deputy governor of the central bank.

Rao was appointed to the post vacated by N S Vishwanathan, who stepped down three months ahead of his extended tenure on health grounds.

"The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of M Rajeshwar Rao, Executive Director, Reserve Bank of India to the post of Deputy Governor Reserve Bank of India," a notification by the Department of Personnel and Training said.

According to the RBI Act, 1934, the central bank needs to have four deputy governors -- two from within the ranks, one commercial banker, and another an economist to head the monetary policy department.