Addl Secy to FM appointed nominee director of BOI

Govt appoints Vandita Kaul as nominee director on board of Bank of India

Bank of India has a total of eight members on its board, including the MD and CEO Atanu Kumar Das

PTI
PTI,
  • May 14 2021, 16:51 ist
  • updated: May 14 2021, 16:51 ist
The bank said it has received the communication from the Finance Ministry about Kaul's nomination on May 13, 2021. Credit: iStock Images

State-owned Bank of India (BOI) on Friday said the government has appointed Vandita Kaul, additional secretary in the Finance Ministry, to its board as nominee director.

The bank said it has received the communication from the Finance Ministry about Kaul's nomination on May 13, 2021.

The government has nominated Vandita Kaul, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Finance, Department of Financial Services as government nominee director on the board of directors of Bank of India with immediate effect, the lender said in a regulatory filing.

Bank of India has a total of eight members on its board, including the MD and CEO Atanu Kumar Das, its four executive directors, one nominee director each from the government and the RBI and one shareholder director.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Bank of India
RBI
business

What's Brewing

Perseverance, Hope and a god: A history of Mars rovers

Perseverance, Hope and a god: A history of Mars rovers

Palaeontologists identify a new 'talkative' dinosaur

Palaeontologists identify a new 'talkative' dinosaur

Six more Covid-19 vaccines to hit Indian markets soon

Six more Covid-19 vaccines to hit Indian markets soon

Mosques disappear as China builds 'beautiful Xinjiang'

Mosques disappear as China builds 'beautiful Xinjiang'

He’s a Dogecoin millionaire and he’s not selling

He’s a Dogecoin millionaire and he’s not selling

Now you can own a part of any luxury product

Now you can own a part of any luxury product

Picasso painting sells for $103 mn in New York

Picasso painting sells for $103 mn in New York

 