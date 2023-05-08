Govt bans apple imports if its price is less than Rs 50 per Kg

Govt bans import of apple priced under Rs 50/kg

Minimum import price condition shall not be applicable for imports from Bhutan

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • May 08 2023, 23:01 ist
  • updated: May 08 2023, 23:01 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI File Photo

The government on Monday banned the import of apples if its imported price is less than Rs 50 per Kg.

"Import of apples...is prohibited wherever the CIF (cost, insurance, freight) import price is less than equal to Rs 50 per Kg," the directorate general of foreign trade (DGFT) said in a notification.

Minimum import price condition shall not be applicable for imports from Bhutan, it said.  In 2023, India imported apples worth $296 million against $385.1 million in 2022.

The main countries which export apples to India include the US, Iran, Brazil, UAE, Afghanistan, France, Belgium, Chile, Italy, Turkey, New Zealand, South Africa and Poland.

