Govt bans export of all varieties of onions with immediate effect

India on Monday banned export of onions, including that of Bangalore Rose variety, with immediate effect as prices of the bulb soared in domestic markets.

“The export of all varieties of onions … is prohibited with immediate effect,” the Directorate General of Foreign Trade said n a notification.

“The provisions under Transitional Agreement shall not be applicable under this notification,” it added.

The export ban covers Bangalore Rose and Krishnapuram varieties of onions which are largely exported.

The ban, however, will not apply to onions exported in sliced or in powder form.

India had exported $328 million worth of fresh onions and $112.3 million of dried onions in the previous fiscal.

Excess rains in onion growing states such as Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh have affected the summer crop which has sent prices soaring in domestic markets.

Onions prices in wholesale markets were at Rs 3,000 per quintal on Monday as against Rs 1200 per quintal on August 28.

Worried onion growers have petitioned former Agriculture Minister, Sharad Pawar who is expected to take up the issue with Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday.