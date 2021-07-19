Govt collects Rs 2.41L cr from income tax in Q1

Govt collects Rs 1.01L cr from excise, Rs 2.41L cr from income tax in Q1

In 2020-21, the mop-up from Customs duty and excise was Rs 1.34 lakh crore and over Rs 3.89 lakh crore

PTI
PTI,
  • Jul 19 2021, 19:36 ist
  • updated: Jul 19 2021, 19:36 ist
The government last year hiked excise duty on petrol and diesel which led to an increase in excise collections. Credit: iStock

The government has collected over Rs 1.01 lakh crore in excise duty in April-June period, while direct tax collection stood at over Rs 2.41 lakh crore, the Finance Ministry said on Monday.

Giving details of tax collected, Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary in Lok Sabha said Rs 41,831 crore was collected from Customs duty and Rs 1,01,564 crore from excise duty.

In 2020-21, the mop-up from Customs duty and excise was Rs 1.34 lakh crore and over Rs 3.89 lakh crore.

The government last year hiked excise duty on petrol and diesel which led to an increase in excise collections.

Giving details of direct tax collection, Chaudhary said in the first three months (April-June) of the current fiscal year, nearly Rs 1.21 lakh crore and over Rs 1.20 lakh crore was collected as corporate tax and personal income tax (PIT) , respectively.

An amount of Rs 5,373 crore was collected as Securities Transaction Tax (STT).

In the last fiscal year, the mop-up from corporate tax was over Rs 4.57 lakh crore, PIT over Rs 4.71 lakh crore and STT Rs 16,927 crore.

The net Central GST collection till June stood at over Rs 1.17 lakh crore and compensation cess collection was Rs 24,636 crore.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Income Tax
Customs
Business News
India

What's Brewing

Dangerous conditions complicate wildfire fight in US

Dangerous conditions complicate wildfire fight in US

Pilgrims ascend Mount Arafat in pandemic-era hajj

Pilgrims ascend Mount Arafat in pandemic-era hajj

Japan girds for a surreal Olympics

Japan girds for a surreal Olympics

Listening for the 'Big Bang' and what it could unveil

Listening for the 'Big Bang' and what it could unveil

Israeli spyware maker in spotlight amid abuse reports

Israeli spyware maker in spotlight amid abuse reports

Sex, gender not interchangeable, especially in research

Sex, gender not interchangeable, especially in research

Olympic beds sturdy, IOC says after 'anti-sex' report

Olympic beds sturdy, IOC says after 'anti-sex' report

France bans crushing, gassing of male chicks from 2022

France bans crushing, gassing of male chicks from 2022

 