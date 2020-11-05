Govt eases guidelines for ITES sector, new norms to facilitate 'Work From Home'

In a bid to ensure ease of doing business for the IT industry especially BPO and IT-enabled services, the Department of Telecom has decided to do away with the registration requirements for Other Service Providers (OSPs).

The new guidelines, which were issued by the DOT, will reduce the compliance burden of the BPO industry.

The registration requirement for OSPs has been done away with altogether and the BPO industry engaged in data-related work has been taken out of the ambit of OSP regulations, said a statement from the DOT.

Requirements for BPOs including a deposit of bank guarantees, static IPs, frequent reporting obligations, the publication of network diagram, and penal provisions have also been removed.

Several other requirements, which prevented companies from adopting ‘Work from Home’ and ‘Work from Anywhere’ policies have also been removed.

In the new guideline, BPO Industry also gets additional dispensations to enhance flexibility, a new framework to provide a strong impetus to India’s industry, said the statement.

Earlier NASSCOM had requested the government to simplify another service provider (OSP) guidelines to reduce compliance burden of BPO Industry.

The new framework will provide a strong impetus to India’s industry and will make India one of the most competitive IT jurisdictions in the world, said the Ministry.

With this reform, the Government of India sends out a strong signal of its support to the IT industry with a view to encouraging increased investment in the sector, said the statement.