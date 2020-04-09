Govt exempts duty, cess on ventilators, surgical masks, PPE, coronavirus test kits

The Centre Thursday fully exempted surgical masks, ventilators, personal protection equipment and COVID-19 related test kits from customs duty for the next six months as part of its fight against the coronavirus.

It also removed the health cess from these products.

On most of these products the import duty levied ranges between 10% and 15%. A 5% health cess was imposed on import of medical equipment in this year’s Budget. These also attract an Integrated GST of 12%.

"In the context of COVID-19 situation, considering the immediate requirement of ventilators and other items, the Central Government has granted exemption from basic customs duty and health cess, on the import of these goods, with immediate effect," the department of revenue said in a statement.

"This basic customs duty exemption shall be available upto the September 30 this year," it said.

These exemptions will also be applicable on inputs used to manufacture these items such as raw material used for making masks.

However, there was no announcement of any IGST removal from these goods.